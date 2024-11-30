What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Alector Q1 Earnings?

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Alector has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alector by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 148,357 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Alector by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alector news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $67,958.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,569.20. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $35,609.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,011.20. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,722 shares of company stock valued at $232,883. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

