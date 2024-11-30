What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for TSE:KEI FY2024 Earnings?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Shares of KEI stock opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.60. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of C$3.82 and a one year high of C$6.10. The firm has a market cap of C$214.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.32.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

