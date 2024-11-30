What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for APLS FY2024 Earnings?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 500.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. This trade represents a 27.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

