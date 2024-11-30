What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Surmodics Q2 Earnings?

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surmodics in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Surmodics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SRDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.32 million, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.96. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 million.

Insider Transactions at Surmodics

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Arens sold 7,009 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,434.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,604. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,499,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Surmodics by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 393.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter worth $8,531,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.