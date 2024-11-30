What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for M&T Bank Q4 Earnings?

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.41.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $219.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank has a one year low of $125.61 and a one year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,531.76. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The trade was a 18.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,504 shares of company stock valued at $18,394,012 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.