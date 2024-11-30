What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for RDY FY2025 Earnings?

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,455,000 after buying an additional 114,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 491,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,034,000 after buying an additional 183,146 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 409,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.