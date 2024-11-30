What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for SMG Q3 Earnings?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

