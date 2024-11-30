Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman purchased 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,128.07. The trade was a 161.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
