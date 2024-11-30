William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This trade represents a 52.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

