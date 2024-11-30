William Blair Has Positive Forecast for ANF FY2025 Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $10.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.26. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $149.56 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average of $153.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

