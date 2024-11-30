Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,281.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
Shares of WOLTF opened at $165.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $137.00 and a 52-week high of $176.56.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
