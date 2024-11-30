Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTKWY opened at $166.84 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.