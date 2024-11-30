WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 946.67 ($12.06).
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.61) to GBX 950 ($12.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
