WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WUXAY stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

