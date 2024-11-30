Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,937,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 18,764,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days.
Xiaomi Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.85.
Xiaomi Company Profile
