Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,937,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 18,764,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days.

Xiaomi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Xiaomi has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.85.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Xiaomi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.