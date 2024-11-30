Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BATS:BHYB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.06 and traded as high as $54.60. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF shares last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

