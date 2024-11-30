Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,500 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 1,227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,515.0 days.

Yamada Price Performance

Shares of YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

