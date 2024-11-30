Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,500 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 1,227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,515.0 days.
Yamada Price Performance
Shares of YMDAF opened at $2.89 on Friday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.
Yamada Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yamada
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.