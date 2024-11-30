Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.3264 dividend. This is a boost from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

