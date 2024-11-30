Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $7.73 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1795 per share. This represents a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

