Yerbaé Brands Partners with Three New Distributors for Expansion in ArizonaYerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, has recently formed partnerships with three new distributors to enhance its distribution network i

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Yerbaé Brands’s 8K filing here.

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

Further Reading