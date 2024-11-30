YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $45.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in YETI by 571.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

