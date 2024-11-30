Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JKHY. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $154.77 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,716 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,158,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,342,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

