Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bruker

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Bruker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $57.95 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 115.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

