Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1 %
PEG opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,333,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,753 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Public Service Enterprise Group
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.