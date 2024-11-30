Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Masimo Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $172.54 on Thursday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.71. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 5,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

