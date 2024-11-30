Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for SWK Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.81. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

