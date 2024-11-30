Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Westlake Earnings

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Shares of WLK opened at $128.50 on Thursday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 181.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.77%.

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,420. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 595,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,445,000 after buying an additional 520,669 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,542,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after buying an additional 183,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 3,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 145,673 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

