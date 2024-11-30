Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for VAC Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,881.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

