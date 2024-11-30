Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for IDEX Earnings

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
IDEX Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $230.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $246.36.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 203,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,339,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
