Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for EMR Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

EMR opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,944 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 82.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

