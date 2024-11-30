Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,104,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after purchasing an additional 484,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.