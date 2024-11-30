Zacks Research Predicts Lower Earnings for East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.87 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,210. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $2,458,276 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

