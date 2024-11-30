Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $107.49 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

