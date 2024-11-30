Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Zelira Therapeutics alerts:

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.