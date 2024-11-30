Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zelira Therapeutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Zelira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zelira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.