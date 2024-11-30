Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) vs. Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Head-To-Head Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Zoomcar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Zoomcar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoomcar has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Zoomcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -77.71% -87.11% -35.31% Zoomcar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.81 million 1.32 -$3.67 million ($0.37) -2.31 Zoomcar $9.90 million 1.08 -$34.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Zoomcar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zoomcar.

Summary

Zoomcar beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services. In addition, the company provides software-enabled keyless entry application for host vehicles. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Bangalore, India.

