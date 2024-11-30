ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,039,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,371,000 after buying an additional 1,079,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,484,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8,172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,003,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,379,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

