Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the October 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZURVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

ZURVY opened at $31.73 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

