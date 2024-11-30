ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
