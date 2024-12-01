1,000 Shares in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OSEA opened at $27.17 on Friday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

