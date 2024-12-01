11,288 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,971,988.96. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $554,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $303,236. This represents a 64.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.57 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.