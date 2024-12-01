12,083 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,712,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,082,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,832,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,538,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SW. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 672.26%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

