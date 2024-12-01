12,511 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,601,000 after buying an additional 1,105,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,849,000 after purchasing an additional 239,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,819,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OII. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.