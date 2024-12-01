15,000 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.51.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

