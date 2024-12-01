16,754 Shares in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Separately, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 32,770,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,524 shares during the last quarter.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SFY opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $112.40.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

