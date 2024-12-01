1,727 Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $849,474,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,347 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $451,631,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $228,313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after buying an additional 831,585 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLUT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $276.32 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $279.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.17.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

