22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
XXII opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 380.39% and a negative net margin of 144.09%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
