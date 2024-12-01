24,000 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

