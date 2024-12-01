2,666 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,503,000 after acquiring an additional 112,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 43.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,446,000 after purchasing an additional 99,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.69 and its 200-day moving average is $240.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.43 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

