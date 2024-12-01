27,170 Shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,205,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,189,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 95,832 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10,117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 869,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 608,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

LSPD opened at $18.80 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

