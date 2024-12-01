28,746 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 64.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.35 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 49,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $605,953.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 898,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,668.16. This trade represents a 5.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 63,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $690,660.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,722.40. This trade represents a 5.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 203,750 shares of company stock worth $2,370,418. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

